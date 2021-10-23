Mettur dam inflow rises to 30,000 cusecs

SALEM

23 October 2021 00:13 IST

Dam’s water level at 95.10 ft

The recent rain has increased the inflow into the Mettur dam to 30,000 cusecs.

On Friday, the dam’s water level was at 95.10 ft against the total scale of 120 ft. The dam received an inflow of 13,477 cusecs, which rose to 30,000 cusecs by 3 p.m. The discharge into the Cauvery was maintained at 100 cusecs, and 550 cusecs was discharged through the East-West canal.

