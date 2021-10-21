MDMK’s State youth wing secretary, V. Eswaran, quits

COIMBATORE

21 October 2021 16:33 IST

The move comes a day after the appointment of Durai Vaiko, son of party leader Vaiko, as headquarters secretary

MDMK’s State youth wing secretary, V. Eswaran, has resigned from the party a day after the appointment of Durai Vaiko, son of party leader Vaiko, as headquarters secretary.

In a statement posted on Facebook on Thursday, he said that he has worked for MDMK for the past 28 years, and has led agitations for various issues concerning Coimbatore district. “When contradictions begin to arise between the movement’s general mentality and my actions, it is neither good for me nor the movement to continue my work here,” he wrote, without explicitly mentioning the reasons.

Mr. Eswaran also announced that he would float a new, non-political organisation called ‘Marumalarchi Makkal Iyakkam’, which will be “used to cleanse politics.”

Speaking to The Hindu, he said that he was “not in agreement” with the way Mr. Durai Vaiko was appointed and projected as the next-in-line leader. “Has he [Mr. Vaiko] been unable to cultivate even a single leader to lead the party in all these years?” Mr. Eswaran asked.

The non-political outfit will be launched in a week, Mr. Eswaran said. He noted that he is yet to formally submit his resignation to Mr. Vaiko and has conveyed his decision through senior functionaries in the party and through the media.