Master Health check-up clinic, payment kiosk launched at Christian Medical College in Ranipet

February 07, 2024 02:57 pm | Updated 02:57 pm IST - RANIPET

T.N. Minister for Environment and Climate Change Siva V. Meyyanathan on Wednesday, February 7, 2024, inaugurated the master health check-up clinic at the spacious campus of the Christian Medical College (CMC) in Ranipet on the Chennai - Bengaluru Highway (NH 44).

Mr. Meyyanathan was accompanied by Minister for Handlooms and Textiles, R. Gandhi, J. L. Eswarappan, MLA (Arcot), and Vikram Mathews, director, CMC.

The master health check-up services at CMC are a response to needs expressed by patients, their relatives and people in Ranipet town. The initiative is a cornerstone of CMC’s commitment to preventive and promotive healthcare, a press release said.

The lifestyle sessions at the new clinic will include education and motivation regarding healthy diets, physical activity, combating stress and promoting social connectedness, among other aspects.

A Digi Health Assistant Kiosk was inaugurated by Mr. Gandhi. Through the kiosk, patients can make payments quickly and conveniently, reducing their waiting time and streamlining the payment processes. The kiosk can be accessed round-the-clock, allowing patients to make payments at their convenience, the press release said.

Steps being taken for safe removal of chromium waste

To a query on the charge made by BJP Tamil Nadu president K. Annamalai during his his En Mann, En Makkal padayatra in the district on Tuesday, February 6 that chromium deposits in Ranipet and surrounding areas posed a threat to its environment and people, Mr. Meyyanathan told reporters that a detailed project report (DPR) by the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB) has been prepared for the safe removal of chromium waste from the defunct Tamil Nadu Chromate and Chemicals Ltd. Steps have been taken to implement the measures, he said.

