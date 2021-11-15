Mass vaccination camp held

VILLUPURAM

15 November 2021 01:50 IST

Collector D. Mohan on Sunday inaugurated the eighth mass COVID-19 vaccination camp at Thalavanur panchayat in Koliyanur. He hoped that the special drive would help reach out the left-out groups and attain the goal of 100 % vaccination in the district.

After having administered 16 lakh doses of COVID-19 vaccination till date, the administration has planned to vaccinate around 75,000 persons during the mega vaccination programme. The programme is being held in 1,082 camps across the district, Mr. Mohan said.

In Cuddalore district, Collector K. Balasubramaniam inaugurated the mass vaccination camp at Pudupalayam.

