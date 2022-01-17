Manjuvirattu: 16-year-old gored to death

Sivaganga

17 January 2022 05:51 IST

A 16-year-old boy, identified as Balaji, was gored to death at the annual manjuvirattu held here on Saturday.

Police said at least 20 others were injured and hospitalised. The annual event was conducted as part of the Pongal celebrations at Nerkuppai in Tirupattur taluk in Sivaganga district. According to the organisers, nearly 100 bulls took part in the event, which had about 1,800 spectators.

Advertising

Advertising