Man murdered at busy Thiruvanmiyur junction

CHENNAI

03 December 2021 00:04 IST

Special team arrests four persons

Tension prevailed at the Thiruvanmiyur signal after a history-sheeter was murdered by two persons on Thursday morning in full public view.

The assailants had followed their target, who was identified as Vikki alias Vignesh, and murdered him while he was waiting at the Thiruvanmiyur junction signal and fled the spot.

The police rushed to the spot and sent the body to the Government Royapettah Hospital for post-mortem.

Vignesh was a resident of Ranganathapuram Canal area and he was going to have food at the time of deadly attack.

The police formed a special team and arrested four persons. The names of the arrested were given as R. Gopi, R. Ajith, S. Surya and K. Vignesh, all from the same locality. They were produced before a judicial magistrate and sent to prison.

The police suspect that previous enmity could be the motive for the murder as the victim had a few criminal cases pending against him.