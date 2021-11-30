Man held for wife’s murder

CHENNAI

30 November 2021 01:27 IST

A man has been arrested on charge of murdering his 24-year-old wife in Purasawalkam on Sunday. The woman’s body was sent to Government Kilpauk Medical College Hospital for postmortem.

The police received information that Hemalatha of Vellalar Street of Purasawalkam died under a suspicious circustances in Kilpauk police station.

During investigation, the police found that Hemalatha’s husband Vinothkumar had strangulated her to death during an argument. The two were married for six years but quarrelled frequently as Hemalatha suspected Vinothkumar of having an affair.

