Man caught on camera attacking Indian gaur in Nilgiris district

UDHAGAMANDALAM

30 November 2021 16:58 IST

Forest Department officials said they would investigate and take action against the man

The Forest Department is on the lookout for a man, who attacked an injured Indian gaur with a stick, near the Ketti Engineering College in Ketti.

A video of the attack, which shows the man walking up to the animal and beginning to beat it with a stick unprovoked, went viral on social media and mobile messaging applications on Tuesday.

Advertising

Advertising

The distressed animal, which is believed to have been already injured, is seen doing a mock-charge at the man, who is yet to be identified, before retreating.

The person, who videotaped the incident, could be heard calling on the man to stop hurting the animal, and even telling him that it was hurt. However, the man continues to chase the animal and even threatens the persons filming the incident.

When contacted, Department officials said they would investigate the incident and take action against the individual.