Man arrested for sexually assaulting minor girl

CHENNAI

20 November 2021 01:19 IST

The All Women Police, Mylapore, have arrested a 56-year-old man for sexually assaulting a nine-year-old girl.

The girl reported the crime to her parents living in an apartment in Mylapore on Wednesday.

Following a complaint from the parents, the police launched an investigation and arrested the offender, P. Babu, of Tiruvannamalai district who was staying in a rented house on the ground floor of the apartment and was working as a security guard in the city.

Advertising

Advertising

On Wednesday, while the girl was playing outside her house, he lured her to his place and sexually assaulted her, the investigation revealed.

The police booked a case against him under the provisions of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

The accused was remanded in judicial custody.