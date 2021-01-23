Make inauguration of Jaya’s mausoleum a success: CM

CHENNAI

23 January 2021 01:26 IST

Preparations for the Assembly election also discussed at meeting of Ministers, district unit secretaries

Chief Minister and AIADMK co-coordinator Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Friday reiterated his call to party cadre to make the inauguration of the mausoleum for former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa on the Marina, scheduled for January 27, a success.

He was speaking at a meeting of Ministers and secretaries of district units of the ruling AIADMK at the party headquarters. Preparations for the Assembly election were also discussed. Deputy Chief Minister and party coordinator O. Panneerselvam, deputy coordinators K.P. Munusamy and R. Vaithilingam and chairman of the party presidium E. Madhusudanan were among those who attended.

Asked about reports of Mr. Palaniswami urging party colleagues not to have any ties with Jayalalithaa’s aide V.K. Sasikala or the DMK camp, Forest Minister and Dindigul (west) district secretary Dindigul C. Sreenivasan told The Hindu that during his visit to New Delhi, the Chief Minster had “openly and clearly” stated his position on the ‘Sasikala factor’. “There is nothing more to add to it. The day’s meeting was essentially about his call to us to ensure that the next week’s event is a grand success,” the Minster said.

