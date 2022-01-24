Mailam MLA tests COVID-19 positive

VILLUPURAM

24 January 2022 13:57 IST

Mailam Assembly constituency MLA, C. Sivakumar, belonging to the PMK, tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday. He has been home quarantined based on the advice of doctors. According to sources, Mr. Sivakumar underwent an RT-PCR test at the Government Villupuram Medical College and Hospital (GVMCH) two days ago. The test results returned positive on Monday.

The MLA has advised persons who were in contact with him to get tested and remain in isolation.

Advertising

Advertising