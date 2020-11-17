Madurai’s single-day case tally dips further

MADURAI

17 November 2020 20:23 IST

One more COVID-19 fatality recorded in Dindigul district

Madurai recorded 22 new COVID-19 positive cases on Tuesday, marking an overall case tally of 19,371. A total of 50 persons were discharged from hospitals, and the district now has 318 active cases. It had registered 28 new cases on Monday.

Kanniyakumari, which reported 21 fresh cases, has a total case count of 15,459. After 39 patients were discharged from hospitals, the district has 192 active cases.

The infection tally of Tirunelveli reached 14,639, as 19 fresh cases were admitted to hospitals. The district, which witnessed the discharge of 20 people on Tuesday, has 259 active cases.

Eleven people tested positive in Dindigul, taking the district’s total case tally to 10,078. After 14 people were discharged from hospitals, the district has 132 active cases. A fresh fatality raised the district’s death toll to 190.

Tenkasi recorded 10 fresh cases to have a tally of 7,949. Six people were discharged from hospitals and 77 others are undergoing treatment.

In Theni, eight new positive cases were recorded, with which the district’s tally went up to 16,457. With 14 people having been discharged from hospitals, the number of active cases in the district stands at 63.

Six fresh cases, recorded in Sivaganga, pushed the district’s case count up to 6,162. After the discharge of 22 people, the district has 117 active cases.

Thoothukudi’s single-day COVID-19 case count was five. The district’s overall infection tally moved up to 15,480. After 35 patients were discharged from the hospitals, 206 cases are undergoing treatment.

Ramanathapuram recorded four new cases, which took the total number of cases in the district up to 6,134. There were 12 discharges. There were 42 people undergoing treatment in the district.

Virudhunagar too recorded four fresh cases to mark a tally of 15,696. The number of patients discharged from various hospitals went up to 15,392 after 13 more patients were discharged on Tuesday. Meanwhile, even as the death toll in the district remained at 225, the number of active cases came down to 79.