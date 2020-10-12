Madurai reports slight drop in fresh cases

MADURAI/THENI

12 October 2020 20:36 IST

Kanniyakumari and Tirunelveli register two deaths each

Madurai recorded 88 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, which took the total number of cases in the district up to 17,574. A total of 64 persons were discharged from hospitals. The district, which has 800 active cases, did not report any new fatality.

Kanniyakumari, which added 86 new patients and lost two more lives to the viral infection, recorded an infection tally of 13,849. Even as 70 patients were discharged from hospitals, 790 patients are undergoing treatment. The district’s death toll stands at 236.

Tirunelveli’s total positive case count rose to 13,573, with 679 active cases, after 62 patients were admitted to hospitals on Monday. The district, which witnessed discharge of 73 people, marked two fresh fatalities to have a death toll of 204.

Theni registered 61 fresh cases, with which its tally moved up to 15,691. There were 64 discharges reported in the district.

In Thoothukudi, 59 positive cases were admitted to hospitals, taking the district’s overall case count to 14,181, with 539 active cases. Fifty-two people were discharged. The district has lost 124 people to the viral infection.

Virudhunagar district reported 42 new cases to have a total case count of 14,872. After 14 people were discharged from hospitals, the district has 242 active cases. The district has recorded 215 COVID-19 deaths.

Thirty-one people tested positive in Dindigul district, which now has a case tally of 9,338. Hospitals in the district discharged 46 people.

Ramanathapuram’s total case count rose by 26 to stand at 5,760 on Monday. The number of people discharged from hospitals was 17.

Sivaganga had 25 fresh cases to mark a tally of 5,524. There were 34 discharges in the district.

Seventeen people tested positive in Tenkasi, which saw its tally rise to 7,630. The district, which registered 21 discharges, has 181 active cases.