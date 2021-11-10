Madras High Court relaxes COVID-19 restrictions from November 15

CHENNAI

The notification issued on the instructions of Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee stated that all advocates and their registered clerks would be permitted to enter the High Court campus through all four gates subject to aherence to COVID-19 protocol

The Madras High Court has ordered relaxation of many restrictions that have been in place for long to fight COVID-19. The relaxations would come into force from November 15, according to a notification issued by its Registrar General.

However, the restrictions on entry of litigants and parties in persons, other than those who were specifically required by the court to be present for a hearing, would continue. The cases would also be heard on hybrid/virtual/physical mode.

The High Court Registry had permitted Bar associations and their libraries to be opened from next week and clarified that COVID-19 safety precautions must be followed strictly over there. The canteens on the campus could remain open between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. on working days.

The notification further stated that the proposed relaxations would be subject to normalcy in weather conditions and the surge, if any, in COVID-19 positive cases. In a seperate notification, the Registry permitted opening of Bar associations, libraries and canteens in district courts too from November 15.