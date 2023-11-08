Madras High Court refuses to quash criminal defamation case against Anna University former Vice-Chancellor Balagurusamy

November 08, 2023 01:08 pm | Updated 01:08 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Madras High Court on Wednesday, November 8, 2023 refused to quash a criminal defamation case filed by former Higher Education Minister K.P. Anbalagan of AIADMK in 2020 against Anna University former Vice-Chancellor E. Balagurusamy and the publishers of a Tamil magazine.

Justice G. Jayachandran dismissed the quash petitions after observing that the former Vice-Chancellor, who had given an interview to the magazine, as well as the publishers would have to establish their innocence only after facing the trial before the lower court concerned.

“This court went through the portions of the interview which is claimed to be defamatory. They are specifically against the complainant alleging that he has received money in appointing Vice-Chancellor and staff of university in his capacity as the Higher Education Minister.

“This, on the face of it, cannot be construed as freedom of expression or fair comment. It is for the accused persons to adduce evidence and establish that it was fair comment made in the interest of the public... Hence, the petitions to quash the proceedings is dismissed,” the judge wrote.

