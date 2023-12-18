ADVERTISEMENT

Madras High Court calls for charge sheet filed against Nirmala Devi accused of luring girl students into sex trade

December 18, 2023 10:38 pm | Updated 10:38 pm IST - CHENNAI

Chief Justice Sanjay V. Gangapurwala and Justice D. Bharatha Chakravarthy also want to know status of the disciplinary proceedings initiated against her

The Hindu Bureau

The judges wanted to know whether the accused had stopped luring the students or whether they had been pushed them into sex trade | Photo Credit: K. PICHUMANI

The Madras High Court on Monday called for a copy of the charge sheet filed by Crime Branch-Criminal Investigation Department (CB-CID) against P. Nirmala Devi, now a suspended Assistant Professor of Devanga Arts College at Aruppukottai in Virudhunagar district, who had been accused of luring girl students into sex trade in 2018.

Since five years had passed, Chief Justice Sanjay V. Gangapurwala and Justice D. Bharatha Chakravarthy wanted to know the charges that had been pressed against her in the ongoing trial. The judges also directed Madurai Kamaraj University (MKU), to which her college was affiliated, to spell out the status of the disciplinary proceedings initiated against her.

The judges directed State Government Pleader P. Muthukumar as well as MKU counsel to ensure the charge sheet and status of the disciplinary proceedings were placed before the court on February 6, 2024. They wanted to know whether the accused had stopped with luring the students or whether she had actually pushed them into sex trade.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The direction was issued on a 2018 public interest litigation petition filed by D. Ganesan, state coordinator of Revolutionary Students Youth Front - Tamil Nadu. The petitioner had objected to a parallel probe ordered by the then vice-chancellor of MKU P.P. Chellathurai, at the instance of the then Governor Banwarilal Purohit, by appointing former IAS officer R. Santhanam to inquire into the matter.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US