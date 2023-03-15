L&T Edutech launches test for engineering students

March 15, 2023 08:45 pm | Updated 08:45 pm IST - CHENNAI

L&T EduTech, a hybrid learning platform from Larsen and Toubro, has launched a competency test for engineering students.

The National Engineering Competency Test (NECT) would be a common assessment for entry level hiring programme for corporates, providing them an understanding of the candidates’ skills and abilities thus saving evaluation cost and time, according to the company.

The test would be administered to undergraduate and diploma engineering students in their pre-final and final year. It is open to students with any degree and specialisation if their institute is registered with the EduTech for assessment.

The scores are valid for a year and final year students and graduates with two years experience can create their customised profiles on L&T EduTech Skills Exchange platform that top corporates have access to.

The online test has inbuilt advanced security features and remote proctoring guaranteeing a reliable assessment, according to the organisation.

The test would be administered to third year engineering degree students that they may present to their prospective employers.

Chief executive of the platform Sabyasachi Das said the test was built by subject matter experts and based on experience the platform had gained from assessing over 2.5 lakh candidates on behalf of corporates. “We expect a large number of reputed engineering universities and colleges to start leveraging this impactful assessment programme,” he said.

A HR conclave was organised on the future of workplace, talent and jobs and fresher hiring practices and assessments as part of the launch.