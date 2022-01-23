Lorry carrying LPG cylinders topples

CHENNAI

23 January 2022 02:05 IST

Vehicular traffic on Chennai-Tiruchi national highways was disrupted after a tanker lorry carrying LPG cylinders toppled on G.S.T. Road near Chengalpattu on Saturday.

The driver of the lorry, which was going to a southern district from Gummidipoondi, lost control of the vehicle while negotiating a curve.

The lorry crashed into a median and toppled. The police and Fire and Rescue Services personnel removed cylinders from the road.

Advertising

Advertising