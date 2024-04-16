Lok Sabha polls | T.N. STC to operate 275 special buses from Vellore, for voters to reach hometowns on polling day

April 16, 2024 02:10 pm | Updated 02:10 pm IST - VELLORE

The Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC) will operate 275 special buses from Vellore, Ranipet, Tirupattur and Tiruvannamalai starting from 2 p.m. on April 17, 2024 (Wednesday) onwards to facilitate easy travel for voters to cast their vote on polling day, April 19.

ADVERTISEMENT

TNSTC officials said of the total 275 buses, 200 buses are being operated to bus termini in Koyambedu, Kilambakkam and Madhavaram in Chennai.

Apart from Chennai, special buses from these districts will be operated to Bengaluru, Hosur, Dharmapuri, Tiruchi, Madurai and Puducherry to help voters to reach their hometowns prior to polling day.

To facilitate easy return journeys after the casting of votes, TNSTC will operate special buses till April 21 (Monday) evening, as many commuters would want to return after the weekend, TNSTC officials said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.