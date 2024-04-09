Lok Sabha polls | Fortune teller, who used parakeets to forsee victory for PMK candidate in Cuddalore, lands in trouble

April 09, 2024 05:06 pm | Updated 05:11 pm IST - CUDDALORE

A fortune-teller in Cuddalore, foreseeing a definite victory for PMK's candidate for the Cuddalore Parliamentary constituency in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, landed in trouble after a video that showed him using a parakeet to predict the election results went viral on social media platforms.

Officials of the Tamil Nadu Forest Department took 81-year-old soothsayer Selvaraj into custody, and also seized his cage containing two parakeets as he had allegedly used the birds to read the fortunes of film director and PMK candidate Thangar Bachan.

Besides reposing their faith in voters, many candidates also look to the almighty and to fortune-tellers to help strengthen their prospects. Mr. Bachan likewise, had consulted a fortune teller during his visit to the Azhagu Muthu Ayyanar temple at Thennampakkam near Cuddalore.

The PMK candidate requested the soothsayer to tell him about the poll outcome. The parakeet came out of its cage and picked up a card with an image of the presiding deity, Azhagu Muthu Ayyanar.

The fortune-teller told Mr. Bachan that the card had the image of the presiding deity and this being a good omen, his victory in the polls was definite and doubtless. Emboldened, Mr. Bachan left, and began his campaigning.

However, the fortune-teller landed in trouble after a video of Mr. Bachan’s consultation went viral on social media platforms. Forest Department officials picked up Selvaraj and seized his parakeets.

An official said parakeets are protected under Section IV of the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972 and capturing, keeping, or selling them is a punishable offence. A fine would be imposed on the fortune-teller for using the bird to draw customers and read their fortunes, he said.

