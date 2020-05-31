Limited bus transport to resume in Tamil Nadu, except in Chennai and its neighbouring districts
The State has been classified into eight zones, and 50% of the bus fleet will be allowed to operate in six of these zones, with 60% seat occupancy
Bus transport services will be resumed in a limited manner from Monday in Tamil Nadu, except in Chennai, Kancheepuram, Tiruvallur and Chengalpattu districts, Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami announced on Sunday. Public transport services have been suspended since the last week of March, as part of the COVID-19 lockdown measures.
Classifying the State into eight zones (see below) for the purpose of bus transport services, he said, 50% of the fleet of transport corporations will be operational in six zones with 60% seat occupancy. No public transport will be available in zones VII and VIII (Chennai and three nearby districts).
On certain approved routes, private buses/stage carriers will be allowed to operate.
E-passes are not necessary for travel within each of these zones. No e-pass is required for bus travel. There will be restrictions on inter-zone and inter-State bus travel. E-passes will be mandatory for inter-zone and inter-State travel including for vehicles entering Tamil Nadu.
The zones
Zone I Coimbatore, The Nilgiris, Erode, Tiruppur, Karur, Salem and Namakkal
Zone II Dharmapuri, Vellore, Tirupattur, Ranipet and Krishnagiri
Zone III Villupuram, Tiruvannamalai, Cuddalore and Kallakurichi
Zone IV Nagapattinam, Tiruvarur, Thanjavur, Tiruchi, Ariyalur, Perambalur and Pudukkottai
Zone V Dindigul, Madurai, Theni, Virudhunagar, Sivaganga and Ramanathapuram
Zone VI Thoothukudi, Tirunelveli, Kanyakumari and Tenkasi
Zone VII Kancheepuram, Tiruvallur and Chengalpattu
Zone VIII Areas under Greater Chennai Police limits
