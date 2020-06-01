Light music orchestra groups go silent

CHENNAI

01 June 2020 00:03 IST

Famished, some of the artistes say they may be forced to become beggars

With the schedule of weddings and temple festivals disrupted because of the COVID-19 lockdown, many members of light music orchestra groups in the city are struggling to support their families.

L.R. Nagaraj, lead vocalist and mimicry artiste of Nagas Rhythms, said that in the last two months, at least 15 programmes had been cancelled. “I have been surviving, thanks to help from friends. But there are 20 musicians in my band who depend on me and I have not been able to help them beyond a certain point,” he said.

Vinod Venugopal, vocalist who runs Alaapana band, has been collecting funds to help families in dire need. He said many musicians lead a hand-to-mouth existence.

“They don't have any insurance or savings. They spend whatever little they get on running the family. A month ago, I was to transfer some money to an elderly musician but there was an issue with the IFSC code and I had to wait for a day. But that person called me and asked if could spare ₹100 immediately since he and his wife had not eaten for two days and they didn't want to trouble someone else again for money. I was shocked to hear this. They are in a terrible condition,” he said.

Pitiable plight

Vindhai Bharathi, who runs an association for stage musicians, said that their immediate future was a question mark since with tighter budgets everywhere, people conducting weddings and temple fests too would cut down on expenses and thereby music programmes. “We are such a bad position that many of us might take to begging. If we are recognised by the State government and get a welfare board it would help the members,” he said.

Abaswaram Ramjhi, who has been part of the light music scenario since the 1970s, said the disc jockey culture, the demand for royalty from the performing rights society and reality shows on television have pushed the industry into an abyss.

The lockdown was the last nail on the coffin. “These orchestra groups are part of the city's music culture and steps must be taken to revive them,” he said.