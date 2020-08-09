Lessons to be aired in sign language on Kalvi TV

CHENNAI

09 August 2020 23:41 IST

Move will ensure that Class 10 students with disabilities also benefit from the televised lessons

To make televised lessons on Kalvi TV more accessible, the School Education Department will telecast lessons for Class 10 in sign language as well from Monday.

“We are working with the Department for the Welfare of Differently-Abled Persons to ensure that students with disabilities can also benefit from televised lessons. There are 72 special schools in the State and educators from those institutions will interpret these lessons in sign language, which will be featured as part of the telecast,” said P.A. Naresh, Joint Director of the School Education Department and special officer, Kalvi TV.

The video in sign language will be embedded as a smaller frame and will be simultaneously shown along with the lesson.

The video lessons are being prepared for students of all classes by faculty from the District Institutes of Education and Training (DIETs) as part of the ‘Veetupalli’ or school at home initiative, to ensure that learning continues for students.

While this will start with lessons for Class 10, the department is planning on extending it to other classes as well.

At present, a bridge course is being telecast for students from Classes 2-7, since their academic year ended abruptly in March and schools have remained shut for the last four months.

Refresher course

“Through short video lessons, we want to offer these students a refresher of the concepts they learnt during the previous academic year, and this will be telecast till August 15,” Mr. Naresh said.

To give students of Classes 10 and 12 an opportunity to ask questions and clarify doubts, the department also has a dedicated special show on Kalvi TV on Saturdays.

Students can ask doubts, based on the lessons broadcast through the week, by mail or WhatsApp messages and teachers will answer them on the show.