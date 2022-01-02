Lessons from the Tiruvottiyur building collapse

Chennai

02 January 2022

The time has come for a thorough reassessment of erstwhile SCB tenements

Following the collapse of the building in Tiruvottiyur, activists have demanded an overhaul of the Tamil Nadu Urban Habitat Development Board (the erstwhile Slum Clearance Board-SCB) “tenements’ quality control mechanism and a study of the quality of the old tenements across the State”.

Reports also say that the “Tamil Nadu Urban Habitat Development Board (TNUHDB) on Tuesday constituted five committees, with support from Anna University, to evaluate the quality of its tenements in 62 sites in Chennai that are at least 25 years old. The committees will evaluate and recommend by Friday whether these tenements have to be demolished and reconstructed or not.”

Also of concern and importance is the statement of the MD of TNUHDB that buildings in 61 schemes of a total of 123 such schemes in Chennai have already been evaluated. Of the total of 22,271 housing units, 20,453 housing units have been recommended for demolition and reconstruction — i.e. 91% has been found unusable. Who has done this earlier evaluation is not clear as also what were its Terms of Reference. Be that as it may, if the units in the remaining 62 schemes also do not meet standards, then there is the very strong likelihood of another 90% finding itself under the hammer. Who is to bear the cost of this and what will it mean for other welfare schemes?

Several SCB tenements built 25 years ago are not more than 4 stories high and are made of Reinforced Cement Concrete (RCC) frame structure design. Basically, if the soil-bearing capacity has been determined, what is important in such structures is the design of foundation, the load-bearing members (columns, beams and slabs) and the quality of RCC work in construction. Structural engineers and concrete experts will attest that good quality RCC framework construction should last for 50-60 years with little maintenance. So why are even 25-year-old buildings now perceived as risks?

The following is the sequence of weakening in poor quality RCC frame structures:

1. It commences with improper foundation that results in excessive settlement of the foundation.

2. Such settlements occur within a year of construction and cause cracks in the structure.

3. If cracks happen in RCC load-bearing members (columns, beams and slabs), the steel reinforcement gets exposed to external moisture, causing gradual rusting of the reinforcement and loss of strength of the members. Cracks in non-load-bearing walls do not cause any structural problem.

4. Reinforcement rusting can take place even without settlement cracks if the concrete quality is sub-standard.

5. The failure of the structure happens over a period of time with the weakening of the RCC members progressively reaching the critical slate.

Inspection of the existing structure should therefore focus on the inspection of RCC members.

Make findings public

Accountability and transparency are important to ensure that such incidents do not occur in the future. It is important to put in public domain the findings and evaluation of the five committees (as also the earlier evaluation), especially as most members are engineers from the TNUHDB itself!

Any recommendation for demolition should clearly detail the distress noted, causes attributed for the distress and how a final decision was taken that the distress was severe enough to recommend demolition. This will help to determine what has gone wrong and can be used as a guideline for the future. The evaluation should also allow for inputs from practising structural engineers, who are likely to have more experience of sites and repair/rehabilitation of buildings, before commencing any major work. Residents are the best repositories of what happened in the building that has collapsed or those are those slated for demolition. It is important that their narrative is captured in video and form part of the document. Mere technical findings and recommendations alone will not be sufficient to educate the public. Putting the report in public domain will allow citizens and users to be watchdogs in future constructions.

The problem with SCB’s tenements is well known. As the price was affordable and the terms were conducive, the SCB was able to market the units easily even when they were located in unsuitable sites and the quality of construction was poor and settlement cracks have often been noticed even before the construction is completed.

Demolition and reconstruction is big business for funding agencies, promoters, high-tech equipment owners and those in the construction industry. With monetisation through densification being high in the minds of even government agencies, rebuilding is likely to be multi-storied and high-rise design.

Safety and quality are important to the buyer and the beneficiary but high costs towards utilities will impact them adversely. It has often been pointed out that such high-rise constructions are quite unsuitable for the users of such units — especially women, the physically challenged, children and the elderly.

Consider rehabilitation

There is therefore a need to study the actual condition of the existing buildings and come up with a rational and cost-effective solution. Rehabilitation of these buildings must be considered seriously. Land would be difficult to find near these locations. The users of these buildings would have, in the last twenty-five and more years, grown roots in the place closely linked to their lives and livelihood. Any displacement will seriously impact their lives.

Technology in concrete rehabilitation has improved by leaps and bounds and various techniques are available for repair and rehabilitation of concrete structures for failure and defects in concrete. NDT (Non Destructive Testing) of concrete structures will give a clear indication of its capability for rehabilitation.

It may also be borne in mind that construction debris (in the present way of doing things) will end up as landfill and, along with materials for new construction, may not be the best environmental solution.

For the future, a couple of recommendations may be considered — An external quality control mechanism during construction should be in place. Recording of visual inspection of each building periodically by PWD (since it belongs to the government) and interaction with residents must be uploaded on the TNUHDB website.

Finally, the role of a former local councillor has come in for praise for averting what could have been an even more serious tragedy. In our scheme of governance, the local councillor is often the link and interface for citizens with government departments. The Tamil Nadu government should hold urban body elections immediately in the State.

(Tara Murali is an architect)