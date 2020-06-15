Lack of screening raises fear among slum residents

Chennai

Though Chennai Corpn. claims to be taking measures on a war footing, residents say they are inadequate

Fear of COVID-19 has turned days nightmarish for several residents of slums across Chennai.

Residents of several slums in the city have raised issues like lack of sufficient screening and containment measures. According to Tamil Nadu Slum Clearance Board (TNSCB) officials there are 2,170 tenable, untenable, developed and yet-to-be-surveyed slums in the city.

Though the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) claimed to have been distributing masks, santisers and sanitary napkins in the slums and creating awareness to arrest the spread of COVID-19, residents in many slums said that there is no sufficient screening and containment measures.

“My husband tested positive for COVID-19, but when I requested the officials to test me, my children and my mother-in-law, they said that we would be screened only if we have symptoms. We are staying in a single-bedroom house and we can get infected easily. I am scared about the health of my mother-in-law and children,” said Amudha (name changed), a resident of Kabali Thottam in Mylapore.

Residents of Kalyanapuram in Vyasarpadi said that they were not screened for symptoms of COVID-19 and that containment activities were ineffective. “My neighbour tested positive for COVID-19. The house was disinfected and covered with sheets, but none of us were screened for symptoms. All our houses are closely knit and those in the nearby houses should at least be screened,” said Gopinath, a resident.

A few other residents added that there was low awareness among people and many were scared to say that they had symptoms of fever and cough when Corporation workers came for regular surveys. “COVID-19 has created a sense of fear among the people here. When we see the ambulance coming to take persons who have tested positive, people run away. Such is the fear among all of us,” another resident added.

Prem Kumar, a short film director, and a resident of Visalakshi Thottam in Mylapore, said that the ILI survey and screening was not properly done. “They set up a small camp but did not create awareness in the locality about COVID-19. The government should improve such measures,” he said.

Residents in many slums complained that containment measures were not proper. “They just barricade the house with a banner saying Corona Hotspot. But in some areas, residents are going out to buy vegetables and groceries. This is because the Corporation is not providing anything to them,” added Maheshwari, a resident of Royapuram.

She said that there was proper surveillance by the police, initially, and the entire street was locked. “Now only the house is blocked and there is no one to monitor the movement of people in quarantined houses,” she added.

Residents of the Wood Works slum, near the Elephant Gate police station, have not been allowing GCC volunteers to enter their locality for conducting the survey.

“Our area was shut down for a few weeks. Despite repeated requests, the GCC did not provide us groceries or vegetables. We had to adjust with whatever we had. Now we are not allowing their volunteers to come inside for comducting the survey,” said Mary, a resident.

A GCC official said that the number of COVID-19 cases in slums had reduced relatively.

“Earlier, there were cases in areas such as S.M. Nagar, Anjaneya Nagar and B.R.N. Garden. Now cases in slums are only in single digits. We are continuing to create awareness in these areas by roping in NGOs,” the official added.