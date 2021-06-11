Labour Minister holds review meeting

CHENNAI

11 June 2021 23:46 IST

‘Make T.N. a child labour-free State’

Minister for Labour Welfare and Skill Development C.V. Ganesan held a review meeting with the officers of the Directorate of Industrial Safety and Health on Friday, a press release said.

Activities of the Directorate of Industrial Safety and Health were reviewed by the Minister during this meeting, and he gave advice and suggestions.

To make Tamil Nadu a “child labour-free State”, the Minister told the officers to take steps to curb the employment of children in factories and at construction sites.

Labour Secretary Kirlosh Kumar, Director of Industrial Safety and Health (FAC) M.V. Senthil Kumar, Officer on Special Duty/Director of Industrial Safety and Health K. Jagatheesan and the officials of the Directorate participated.