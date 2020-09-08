L-G giving false information to public, says CM

PUDUCHERRY

08 September 2020 05:02 IST

Contents of Bedi’s letter are far beyond truth: Narayanasamy

Responding to the open letter written by Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi, Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy on Tuesday said it was she who was giving false information to the public and the Centre on disbursement of salary to government-aided private school teachers and welfare assistance to fishermen.

"You have returned the files and in the letter you claim that the files pertaining to disbursement of salary to teachers and welfare assistance to fishermen are not in Raj Nivas. The government has taken decisions based on the needs of the public and when submitted for approval you have returned it. How could the files be with you when you have returned it. People are aware of the facts. The contents of the letter are far beyond truth,” the Chief Minister said in a virtual press conference.

Lashing out at the L-G for issuing a direction to Social Welfare Minister M. Kandasamy not to directly interact with subordinate officers, the Chief Minister said the Lt. Governor had no right to issue any direction to elected representatives.

The Council of Ministers are well within their rights to speak to officials to speed up files on official matters. People are aware of the “ill treatment” meted out to officials by the Lt. Governor, he added.

"Videos have surfaced on the manner in which the Lt. Governor abused several officials, including a former Collector and senior doctor. The Ministers are dealing with officials in a respectful manner. The Lt. Governor has failed to conduct field visits during COVID-19 times and is giving directions to officials sitting in her office,” he said.