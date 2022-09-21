Krishnagiri school education department’s distribution of bicycles labelled by caste categories flagged as discriminatory

The district school education department has come under flak over the labelling of bicycles with caste categories at an event conducted recently to distribute bicycles to government school students here in Krishnagiri.

The bicycle distribution event held at the Government Girls Higher Secondary School in Thogarapalli in Mathur near Pochampalli last week was cast in poor light after bicycles were marked with caste categories ahead of their distribution to students.

The event saw students flanked by a steady line of bicycles with caste categories of BC/MBC/SC written in chalk for everyone to see. The cycles labelled ‘SC’, relatively few in number, were parked at the tail-end of the line. The cycles were distributed to the students by the DMK MLA for Bargur D. Mathiazhagan.

