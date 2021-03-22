Kraal being readied to capture and treat Rivaldo

UDHAGAMANDALAM

22 March 2021 01:45 IST

Official non-committal on releasing elephant into the wild

The Forest Department is readying a kraal in Vazhaithottam village in the Nilgiris to capture an injured wild elephant named Rivaldo, inhabiting the Mudumalai Tiger Reserve.

A kraal is a structure made of wood to restrict the movement of an elephant. It is used to tame captured wild elephants.

The Madras High Court had recently said: “As far as Rivaldo is concerned..., the only purpose [of assisting the animal] is to provide healing to his chopped trunk which impedes his food intake and to take care of the impaired vision in one eye. The State reports that Rivaldo is now doing well and the State does not intend to keep Rivaldo in captivity for any great length of time.” The order pointed out that the government had agreed to release Rivaldo after treatment.

“We are building the kraal in full view of Rivaldo, who has been with our team of forest staff for the last five days,” said L.C.S. Srikanth, Deputy Director of the Mudumalai Tiger Reserve (Buffer Zone).

According to him, Rivaldo was finding it difficult to eat and had impaired vision, for which he would be treated. Asked to confirm whether or not Rivaldo would be released after treatment, Mr. Srikanth said the elephant could get acclimatised itself to a life in captivity if he was treated for a prolonged period of time in the kraal. He refused to declare that Rivaldo would be released into the wild. He said he was yet to receive the court order.

Rivaldo’s health

N. Mohanraj, a conservationist in the Nilgiris, said there was nothing wrong in the physical health of Rivaldo. “An elephant can be rehabilitated. It only requires the dedication of the Forest Department to ensure that people stop feeding it,” he said. If Rivaldo is removed from the wild, “a unique Asian elephant, noted for his size and capable of emerging as one of the dominant males in the region, would be removed from the genetic pool of wild elephants.”

“Even if the elephant is unwell, it is unnecessary to intervene in what is a natural process. In the past, it was standard practice not even to take care of elephant calves that were abandoned. This sets a very bad precedent,” another conservationist said.

He wondered whether all elephants which got injured in the wild would be considered for capture.

Mudumalai Tiger Reserve Field Director K.K. Kaushal said the department would decide on whether or not to capture Rivaldo once it received and interpreted the court order.