Kodungaiyur resident held under POCSO Act

CHENNAI

27 November 2021 00:22 IST

He sexually harassed a 16-year-old girl

The M.K.B Nagar all-women police have arrested a 32-year-old resident of Kodungaiyur for sexually harassing a 16-year-old girl on Friday.

An official at the M.K.B. Nagar all-women police station said the accused, J. Umashankar, gave chocolates to the victim, who regularly passed by his residence on her way to school, in order to lure and sexually harass her. On learning about the incident, the girl’s parents lodged a complaint in the all-women police station.

The police investigated and arrested Umashankar under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and was later produced before a judicial magistrate.

(ChildLine operates a toll-free helpline for children in distress -1098)