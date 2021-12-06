KMC adopts single-use dialysis policy

The hospital performs 1,000 dialysis per month.

CHENNAI

06 December 2021 22:48 IST

It will cut patient’s chemical exposure

The Government Kilpauk Medical College (KMC) Hospital has introduced single-use dialysis policy. In this, disposable dialyser and AV tubings for each dialysis would be put in place under the Chief Minister’s Comprehensive Health Insurance Scheme (CMCHIS).

According to a press release, the first centre for maintenance haemodialysis, an alternative for patients with end stage kidney diseases who do not have a suitable kidney donor for renal transplantation, was established at Madras Medical College in 2010.

The facility was made available at KMC since 2019. However, all dialysis units followed reuse policy in which the dialyser and AV tubings were reused for eight to 10 times for each patient.

This led to heavy chemical exposure for patients as well as for doctors, nurses and technicians.

To reduce the chemical exposure and improve the quality of dialysis, KMC has, for the first time in the State, introduced single-use dialysis policy, the release said.

T. Balasubramaniyan, professor and head, Department of Nephrology, KMC, said all consumables used in the dialysis would be disposable.

“The dialyser, which is known as artificial kidney, and tubings will be used once. Earlier, these consumables were used after being washed using chemicals. We are launching this on a pilot basis at KMC. Based on its success and cost-effectiveness, it may be expanded to other parts of the State,” he said.

Health Secretary J. Radhakrishnan, Director of Medical Education R. Narayana Babu and KMC dean R. Shanthimalar were present at the inauguration on Monday.