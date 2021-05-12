‘Kin of deceased remand prisoner refused to accept body’

MADURAI

The State on Wednesday informed the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court that the family of Muthu Mano, the remand prisoner who was murdered by a few inmates inside Palayamkottai Central Prison, had refused to accept the body.

The State submitted before a Division Bench of Justices S.S. Sundar and T. Krishnavalli that the family members did not comply with the court’s earlier order directing them to receive the body and perform the last rites by May 1.

Instead, they filed yet another petition before the High Court Bench seeking a judicial inquiry into the death by a sitting HC judge. Taking note of the submission, the court adjourned the hearing.

The father of the deceased, A. Pavanasam, filed the petition. The court was earlier informed by the State that the Tirunelveli Collector had sent a communication to the Chief Secretary regarding compensation and government job to a family member.

Muthu Mano, a history-sheeter, and his associates were arrested and remanded in judicial custody after they allegedly attempted to murder two persons. Following his murder, six prison employees were suspended. The CB-CID is conducting a probe into the incident.