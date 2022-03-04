Key news developments in Tamil Nadu to watch out for todayMarch 04, 2022 09:39 IST
Here are the key news developments in Tamil Nadu to watch out on March 4, 2022
Important news developments to watch out for today
- Mayors / Deputy Mayors of Corporations and Chairpersons of Municipalities to be elected today across Tamil Nadu. Presidents of Town Panchayats will also be elected.
- Tight security deployed at Annavasal Town Panchayat in Pudukottai district for indirect election of president and vice president. Police provide security to AIADMK councilors as per HC direction.
- CII is organising a Tamil Nadu Economic Conclave 2022 with the Theme “Tamil Nadu: $ One Trillion Economy by 2030 - Business & Government Working Together” as part of the CII Tamil Nadu Annual Meeting in Chennai today.
- HC Madurai Bench to hear the case pertaining to the allegations that teachers paid bribes for the posting and transfer of their choice and counselling was based on corrupt activities.
- V.K. Sasikala on a private visit to offer prayers in Viswamitra temple at Vijayapathi near Kooda koodankulam and Subramaniya Swami Temple at Tiruchendur.
Related Topics
Read more...