‘Karnataka has no concurrence from other States, CWMA, CWC’

CHENNAI

17 July 2021 00:39 IST

T.N. delegation meets Union Minister over Mekedatu issue

Karnataka has not obtained concurrence from Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Puducherry, the Cauvery Water Management Authority or the Central Water Commission, and hence, its request for implementing a detailed project report towards the construction of a dam across the Cauvery river at Mekedatu will not be accepted, Union Minister for Jal Shakti Gajendra Singh Sekhawat informed a delegation from Tamil Nadu on Friday.

Speaking to reporters in Delhi after leading the delegation of representatives from parties in Tamil Nadu, Minister for Water Resources Duraimurugan elaborated on the meeting and said: “So the meeting was a success.”

When the delegation asked the Union Minister about the reported approval given to Karnataka over the proposal, Mr. Sekhawat replied in the negative, Mr. Duraimurugan said. To a concern raised by the delegation over appointing a full-time chairman for the CWMA, the Union Minister said a suitable candidate was yet to be found.

The meeting with the Union Minister at the Shram Shakti Bhawan in Delhi lasted about 45 minutes. The delegation from Tamil Nadu strongly urged the Centre not to grant permission to Karnataka’s proposal for the construction of a dam across the Cauvery river at Mekedatu, and handed over a copy of a resolution passed during a meeting last Monday against Karnataka’s proposal.

Representatives in the delegation were: R.S. Bharathi (DMK); D. Jayakumar (AIADMK); A. Gopanna (Congress); G.K. Mani (PMK); Vaiko (MDMK); Thol. Thirumavalavan (VCK); R.C. Paul Kanagaraj (BJP); N. Periasamy (CPI), K. Balakrishnan (CPI-M); M.H. Jawahirullah (MMK); T. Velmurugan (TVK); A.K.P. Chinnaraj (KNMDK) and M. Jagan Moorthy (Puratchi Bharatham).

A meeting of legislative parties, convened by Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, had unanimously passed a resolution urging the Union government not to accord permission to Karnataka for the construction of the dam at Mekedatu.