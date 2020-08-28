Tamil Nadu

Kanniyakumari MP H. Vasanthakumar tests positive for COVID-19

H. Vasanthakumar
Special Correspondent 28 August 2020 17:29 IST
Updated: 28 August 2020 17:49 IST

Member of Parliament representing Kanniyakumari H. Vasanthakumar, aged 70 years, remains in the critical unit of Apollo Hospital here. He was admitted to the hospital on August 10 after testing positive for COVID-19 infection.

Hospital authorities said he was being treated by team of doctors for severe COVID pneumonia and his clinical condition continued to remain critical.

