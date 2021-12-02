Kancheepuram cancer hospital to be upgraded

CHENNAI

02 December 2021 00:40 IST

Govt. to spend ₹120 crore, says Health Minister

Arignar Anna Memorial Cancer Hospital and Research Centre in Kancheepuram district will be upgraded as one of the country’s premier institutions for cancer treatment and research, Minister for Health and Family Welfare Ma. Subramanian said here on Wednesday.

Addressing the gathering after an interaction with international patients who received treatment at Apollo Proton Cancer Centre here, he said the State government would upgrade the cancer hospital in Kancheepuram situated on a 24-acre premises at a cost of ₹120 crore.

Stating that the idea was to transform the institute on a par with Tata Memorial Hospital in Mumbai, he said it was planned to invest ₹300 crore more to improve the hospital’s infrastructure.

Preetha Reddy, executive vice-chairperson, Apollo Hospitals, said patients from across the world visited the hospital for treatment and this showed the faith and trust they had in the establishment. “It makes us do even a better job,” she said.

Juan Francisco Paladines, a patient from Chile, said the recurrence of a skull base lesion threatened his vision and his search for best proton therapy led him to Apollo centre. “I have completed the treatment and my vision has been preserved,” he said.