Kamal will announce stand on quota

CHENNAI

24 July 2021 01:03 IST

Makkal Needhi Maiam founder Kamal Haasan on Friday told members of ‘Samooga Needhi Kootamaippu’, who expressed concerns against the 10.5% separate reservation for Vanniyars within the Most Backward Class quota, that he understood their point of view and would announce the party’s stand on the issue soon.

In the run-up to the Assembly election, he had sidestepped the question by stating “cheque will bounce if there is no money in the bank”.

He also said the DMK government was silent on implementing its electoral promise of a monthly stipend of ₹1,000 to women who head the family. “Women’s contribution to our economy is important. Their sacrifice, labour and dedication cannot be measured and it is not properly acknowledged. MNM was the first party that floated the idea of providing monthly wages to women of the household,” he said.

