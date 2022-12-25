Kamal Haasan one step closer to DMK-led alliance, but NTK determined to contest alone in 2024

December 25, 2022 10:55 pm | Updated 10:55 pm IST

Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) founder Kamal Haasan’s decision to accept Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s invitation to walk alongside him in the Bharat Jodo Yatra, and speak at an event organised at the Red Fort in New Delhi is being widely seen as a signal that the MNM is one step closer to joining the Secular Progressive Alliance led by the DMK in Tamil Nadu for the upcoming Lok Sabha election in 2024.

The MNM functionaries also believe that Mr. Haasan’s participation has rejuvenated the party. Sources close to Mr. Haasan contend that the party’s political position is fairly congruous with the Congress’ ideology and recent events could be seen as a precursor to an alliance in 2024.

“More than that, our leader has shown that he is going to be fully invested in politics. After the electoral loss [in 2021 Assembly polls], there was a perception that he will withdraw from politics. But, Mr. Haasan’s participation in the Bharat Jodo Yatra shows he is serious about the 2024 Lok Sabha election and beyond. Around 300 MNM cadre participated in the yatra on Saturday. The cadre are enthused by this,” said a party leader.

Recently, Mr. Haasan had met the party’s second-line office-bearers to discuss strategies for strengthening and revitalising the party. It included decisions such as holding one major public event every month until the Lok Sabha election.

Mr. Haasan’s participation in the yatra is also an indication that the Lok Sabha election is unlikely to feature several competing alliances like the 2021 Assembly polls, in which the MNM, Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK), Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK), Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) and All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) alliance contested against each other.

Decision after meet

Having contested alone in every election since making their debut in the 2016 Assembly polls, Seeman’s NTK garnered a vote share of 6.8% in the 2021 Assembly election.

The party is likely to decide in a general body meeting in January next year on whether it would continue to contest alone or be a part of an alliance in 2024 Lok Sabha election.

R. Ravanan, treasurer, NTK, said the party continues to believe that contesting elections alone is the only way to realise its political goals in Tamil Nadu. “We are quite sure that we will contest alone. We are against the Congress and the BJP. We cannot ally with Dravidian parties either. So, there is no question of joining an alliance for a few seats. Our leader will give a clear indication in the general body meeting, which will be held sometime in January after Pongal,” he said.