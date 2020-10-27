Kallakurichi police analyse accident data to promote road safety

KALLAKURICHI

27 October 2020 11:00 IST

The number of fatalities in 2020 till October was 126 as against 153 in 2019.

The Kallakurichi district police have started the process of analysing the details of road accidents reported from black-spots across the district to take targeted measures in terms of enforcement and to improve road safety in the district.

The police have identified 10 black-spots across the district and have proposed road engineering and corrective measures on the stretches. The collected data will be used for strengthening road safety measures in the district.

“Over 60 % of the fatal accidents were reported on three stretches — Kallakurichi to Chinna Salem, Ulundurpet to Chinna Salem and Edaikkal to Tiruchy. These stretches have been marked as accident prone zones and recommended for corrective measures. The measures involved short, mid and long-term steps comprising fixing of barricades, speed breakers, automated signals, installation of high mast lights, solar blinkers and caution boards”, Superintendent of Police Ziaul Haque told The Hindu.

Since Kallakurichi is a new district, the Police department has proposed safety measures to the tune of ₹1 crore under the Road Safety Fund. The proposal has been sent to the District Collector to be forwarded to the Transport Commissioner, Mr. Haque added.

An analysis of the accident spots revealed that four-lane narrowed down to two-lane at five stretches, which the road users fail to notice while driving at high speed. “We have now placed barricades at these five stretches to slow down. The barricades would ensure that ensure that vehicles never crossed the stretch at high speeds.

The Department has also written to the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) for installation of high-mast lamps to ensure visibility at night”, he said.

The District police have also chalked out an action plan to reduce road accidents and to ensure compliance of rules. More than 50 police personnel have been pressed into service to conduct mass vehicle check daily within the jurisdictional limits of the three police sub-divisions in the district on a rotational basis.

A zero-tolerance policy is being followed against traffic violations including those driving without helmets, drunk driving and triple riding. Cases are booked against violators. Motorists found violating the rules are also asked to read awareness messages on banners put up at the locations where vehicle checks are being conducted.

While imposition of fine is not the primary objective, the motorists are involved in the awareness campaign in the hope that it would convince them of their mistakes.