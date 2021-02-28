Join hands to show new direction: Rahul

Tirunelveli

28 February 2021 04:17 IST

‘Tamil Nadu administration is being blackmailed by the BJP government’

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday called upon the people of Tamil Nadu to join hands with him in salvaging the State from rampant corruption and showing a new direction to the nation.

“I request the highly affectionate, lovable and dignified people of Tamil Nadu, who consider self-respect as the most valuable virtue, to join hands with us to show new direction to India and save Tamil Nadu from rampant corruption,” he said addressing a mammoth party meeting near Nanguneri in the evening.

Tamil Nadu, where there was no dearth for skilled workforce, was reeling under unemployment primarily due to the Narendra Modi-led government’s policies like GST, demonetisation and hefty taxes on fuel price that had destroyed the country’s small, tiny and marginal industries, the backbone of the economy.

While a couple of corporate houses could get any amount of loan they want from banks in no time, no loan was being given to the small, tiny and marginal industries capable of creating hundreds of lakhs of jobs, he charged. While helping huge business houses a lot, the small, tiny and marginal manufacturing units had been wiped out, leaving several crores of families in the lurch and millions of dynamic youth with immeasurable dreams and innovative ideas unemployed.

“If the governments can nurture these youth, then Tamil Nadu can challenge China, which is dumping everything right from cellphones to shoes in India,” he said.

Claiming that he cannot be scared by central agencies, he wondered how long it would take for Mr Modi and Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami to fall asleep peacefully.

He charged Mr Modi with coercing the “corrupt” rulers of Tamil Nadu and was thinking that he could control the Tamils too, which would never be possible.

“The gracious and kind-hearted Tamils can be won only through love and affection and not through coercion,” he said.

Mr. Modi, who is thrusting upon ‘one culture one nation’ should be resisted with all might, he said addressing the public at Sattankulam.

Training guns on Mr Palaniswami, he alleged the “corrupt administration” in the State was being blackmailed by the Union Government.

Mr. Gandhi met the family of trader Jayaraj and his son Benicks who died due to alleged police torture in Sattankulam police station on June 18, 2020.

“If you encounter any hurdle during the course of the trial of the case, you can approach our party workers, who will help you in every possible way,” he promised the devastated family.