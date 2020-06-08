‘Jockey’ killed during rooster fight near Karur

KARUR

08 June 2020 16:14 IST

Knife tied to a cock hurt Murugesan when the bird was trying to fly away

A rooster ‘jockey’ allegedly bled to death after a knife, tied to a bird, cut his thigh during an illegal cockfight held at Nalukalkuttai near Chinnamuthampalayam in the district on Sunday.

The victim was identified as M. Murugesan, 30, of Melanedungur near Pugalur.

The rooster duel had taken place on an open ground at Nalukalkuttai. Sharp knives were allegedly tied to the legs of roosters and the event was witnessed by a group of spectators. During the event, one of the cocks had tried to fly away from the arena, and Murugesan, the jockey (who handles the birds during the fight), had tried to take control of the bird. During the process it had inflicted a deep cut injury on his thigh, leading to profuse bleeding.

Advertising

Advertising

Murugesan was rushed to the Government Karur Medical College Hospital. However, he had lost blood heavily on the way and doctors at the hospital declared him brought dead.

On information, K. Paramathi police rushed to the spot and conducted an inquiry. A case has been registered against five persons for conducting the event without permission.

In 2014, two bystanders were killed in similar fashion when a cock, tied with knives , tried to fly away from the competition ring. Since then, there has been a ban on rooster fights, known as “sevalkattu” in the district.

In January, on the occasion of the Pongal festival this year, the event was conducted at Poolamvalasu near Aravakurichi as per the guidelines of the Madras High Court. However, allegations surfaced that the guidelines were flouted and cockfights were conducted by tying knives to the claws of the roosters.

It is alleged that the rooster fights were being conducted at various villages in Aravakurichi and Thogamalai blocks without permission.