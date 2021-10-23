Jiwal leads tributes to dead policemen

CHENNAI

23 October 2021 00:56 IST

A 11-day programme being organised

The Greater Chennai Police is observing ‘Police Commemoration Week’ since Thursday, recalling the sacrifices of its personnel who laid down their lives in the line of duty and also those who died of COVID-19.

A 11-day programme — from October 21 to 31 — has been organised across the city on the orders of Police Commissioner Shankar Jiwal to make the public, especially the youth, aware of the sacrifices made by policemen.

On Friday, near the Labour statue on Marina, Mr. Jiwal, Corporation Commissioner Gagandeep Singh Bedi, R. Jayanthi, dean of Government Medical College, Omandurar, chess grandmaster Viswanathan Anand and film-maker P. Vasu paid floral tributes to the portraits of police personnel who died of COVID-19.

Advertising

Advertising