Jai Bhim effect: PMK asks theatre owners in Cuddalore not to screen Suriya starrer Etharkkum Thunindhavan

Suriya in ‘Etharkkum Thunindhavan’

March 08, 2022 11:54 IST

Actor should apologise to Vanniyar community for maligning its image, says PMK’s student wing

In reaction to the movie Jai Bhim, the students’ wing of the Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) has asked theatre owners in Cuddalore district not to screen the Suriya starrer Etharkkum Thunindhavan which is set for release on March 10.

In a letter addressed to Cuddalore Theatre Owners’ Association, L. Vijayavarman, State secretary of the PMK’s student wing claimed filmmaker T.J. Gnanavel had distorted the facts and portrayed the character of the Sub-Inspector of Police as belonging to the Vanniyar community in the movie Jai Bhim, produced by Suriya and his wife Jyothika.

“The movie had maligned the image of the community as a whole and portrayed them as casteists. Scenes in the movie had also insulted the Vanniyar community and its sacred symbol of ‘Agni Kalasam’, Mr. Vijayavarman claimed.

Therefore, he said theatre owners in Cuddalore district should not screen the actor’s forthcoming movie until he tenders a public apology to the Vanniyar community.

When contacted, a spokesperson of Cuddalore Theatre Owners’ Association said when the movie was going to be released all over the State on March 10, why Cuddalore district district should be singled out.

“We have already been suffering due to the pandemic and made arrangements to screen the movie in over 20 theatres in the district. They (PMK) have singled out Cuddalore district alone, which is not justified. The Tamil Nadu Theatre Owners’ Association has so far not issued any directive and we will abide by the decision of the State unit alone,” he said.

“A number of families are dependent on the industry for their livelihood and theatre owners have spent huge amounts to release new films. They cannot call for a ban on screening a movie over their personal interests. We will seek security from the police and go ahead with screening the movie,” a theatre owner said.