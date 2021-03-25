ITIs to conduct online classes

CHENNAI

25 March 2021 12:41 IST

The Directorate of Employment and Training will conduct online classes to ITIs six days in a week and conduct online demonstrations in lieu of practical training henceforth.

An government order was issued on Wednesday by Chief Secretary Rajiv Ranjan to this effect.

The GO has advised the government and private ITIs to continue with online examinations by following the standard operating procedure to prevent the spread of COVID-19 infections and also follow the schedule issued by the Directorate General of Training and Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship.