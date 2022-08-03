Tamil Nadu

IT searches on film producers continue

The Income Tax (I-T) department continued its search operations for the second day on Wednesday on popular producers in the Tamil film industry.

“We are still checking their accounts. Wherever we have found discrepancies, we have asked for an explanation,” said a source from the I-T Investigations Wing.

On Tuesday, the I-T department searched offices and premises belonging to leading film financier and producer G.N. Anbu Chezhian, who runs Gopuram Films and Productions and Gopuram Cinemas Pvt. Ltd.

The officials searched producer and distributor Kalaipuli S. Thanu, S.R. Prabhu of Dream Warrior Pictures, Producer K.E. Gananvel Raja and Sathya Jyothi Thyagarajan. Officials have indicated that raids could continue in a few places on Thursday too.

