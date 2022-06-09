IOB holds customer outreach programme

19 banks have put up stalls at the venue in Egmore

The Indian Overseas Bank is conducting a week-long mega customer outreach programme to commemorate the 75 th anniversary of Independence.

Since Monday, a series of events are being organised. On Wednesday, 17,104 persons were given assistance under priority sector advances and government-sponsored schemes worth ₹282.35 crore in Chennai district. Also, over 1,500 persons were given assistance under the Jan Suraksha schemes. As many as 19 banks put up stalls at Rani Meyyammai Hall, Egmore.

Deputy Mayor Magesh Kumar, IOB’s executive director Srimathy, and State-level Bankers’ committee convenor S.C. Mohanta, participated in the programme.

Bank staff were felicitated for their performance.

The bank organised awareness webinars on vigilance, digital banking and cyber fraud for employees and customers. Saplings were distributed and a quiz on India’s freedom struggle was conducted. Customer outreach programmes would be held until Saturday as part of the celebrations, a release from the bank said.