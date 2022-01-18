‘Invoke Goondas Act against caste fanatics’

Chennai

18 January 2022 01:00 IST

VCK chief criticises the Centre over rejection of T.N.’s freedom fighters

Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) founder Thol. Thirumavalavan on Monday condemned the attack at an Arundhathiyar colony by “caste fanatics” in Veeralur village, Tiruvannamalai on Sunday, and urged the law enforcement authorities to arrest the accused under the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

In a tweet, Mr. Thirumavalavan said the Arundhathiyars living in the colony were prevented from taking a dead body through the common road. “I also urge the authorities to arrest those involved in the violence under the Goondas Act,” he said.

Mr. Thirumavalavan also echoed the voice of other political parties in Tamil Nadu and urged the Centre to include in the tableau, Tamil Nadu’s freedom fighters in the Republic Day parade.

