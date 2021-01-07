Interim bail to Sattankulam case accused

MADURAI

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Thursday granted interim bail for three days to suspended policeman X. Thomas Francis, an accused in the case of custodial deaths of trader P. Jayaraj and his son J. Benicks at Sattankulam, to attend the wedding of his brother.

Justice M. Nirmal Kumar granted interim bail to the accused from January 10 to 12 with certain conditions. The court directed that the suspended policeman should be brought back to Madurai Central Prison by 5 p.m. on January 12.

In October last year, the court had granted interim bail for three days to Francis to perform the last rites to his father.