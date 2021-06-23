Infrastructure work for 11 new medical colleges expedited

CHENNAI

Posts have already been created, says Radhakrishnan

Work on getting the infrastructure ready for the 11 new government medical colleges has been expedited, according to Health Secretary J. Radhakrishnan.

The construction of the medical colleges was in various stages for the first year, he said. “We have expedited the work to get the infrastructure ready for the first year. The Minister for Medical and Family Welfare has inspected the work, including in Tiruvallur, Namakkal and the Nilgiris. Already, the posts for these colleges have been created,” he told reporters on the sidelines of a meeting held by the Minister with representatives of doctors’ associations on Tuesday.

He added that the inspection by the National Medical Commission (NMC) teams was likely to start next month. “They have a criterion that infrastructure for the first year, such as lecture halls, common rooms and administrative buildings, should be ready during the inspection. Simultaneously, we need to expedite the work on the government medical college hospitals,” he added.

The NMC would conduct one or two inspections to point out deficiencies, if any. “The basic facilities need to be ready. These will include hostels for students and residential facilities for tutors. The NMC has fixed a number of targets. As far as possible, the government is taking all steps to obtain approval this year,” he said.

Minister Ma. Subramanian said the demands of the government doctors would be brought to the notice of the Chief Minister. He acknowledged the work being done by the doctors during the pandemic. “The Chief Minister has already announced incentives for the doctors,” he said.