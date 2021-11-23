Indian High Commissioner to Lanka calls on TN Governor

CHENNAI

23 November 2021 15:15 IST

India’s top diplomat in Colombo, Gopal Baglay, called on Tamil Nadu Governor R.N. Ravi at the Raj Bhavan in Chennai on Tuesday.

Mr. Baglay, who is on a visit to Tamil Nadu, on Sunday met fishermen leaders from various associations in the coastal district of Ramanathapuram. He had visited Dhanushkodi, Arichalmunai and other places accompanied by senior officers from the T.N. Department of Fisheries and Collector Shankar Lal Kumawat. He also had a look at the infrastructural facilities provided by the Central and State government for the fishermen.

In early November, a delegation of Sri Lankan fishermen from the country's northern districts, met Mr. Bagalay and raised concerns over the “delay in India’s response” to the issue of bottom trawling in the Palk Strait.

